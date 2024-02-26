Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $769.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $654.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

