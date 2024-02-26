Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $468,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period.

RQI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 399,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,920. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

