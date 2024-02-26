VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 95,009 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.37. 595,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

