iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.80. The company had a trading volume of 321,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $193.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.