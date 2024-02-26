iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Lowered by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 377,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.