Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,793,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,309. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

