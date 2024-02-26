ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 1393536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -109.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
