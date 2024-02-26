Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.49% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 826,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,573. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.