Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.00

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20), with a volume of 77446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.24).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cake Box
Cake Box Stock Performance
About Cake Box
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.