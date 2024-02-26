Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 180326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.58).

The company has a market cap of £343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.20.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

