REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 7.8%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. 163,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 678,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.20.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

