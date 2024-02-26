ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Down 4.1%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 25,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 96,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

Get ATN International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATNI

ATN International Stock Down 2.6 %

ATN International Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.