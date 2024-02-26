Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Down 3.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23. 574,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,628,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.