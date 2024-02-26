Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $319.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 1856697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.72 ($0.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.98. The company has a market cap of £246.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($259,248.99). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

