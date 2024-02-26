Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $319.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 1856697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.72 ($0.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($259,248.99). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Featured Stories
