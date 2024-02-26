Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 7.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 35,532,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 39,016,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.