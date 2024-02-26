iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 32,050 shares.The stock last traded at $124.02 and had previously closed at $124.10.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

