Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $414.40

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 414.40 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 415.30 ($5.23), with a volume of 143249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.50 ($5.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £577.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.91.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

