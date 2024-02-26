Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,309.21. 752,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,872. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.18 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62. The company has a market cap of $612.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $991.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

