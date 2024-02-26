Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0818 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $39,821.64 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

