Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 837,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 130,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Stock Up 57.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.