APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.71

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 220861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

APi Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

