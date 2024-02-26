YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,912.50

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,912.50 ($24.08) and last traded at GBX 1,112.50 ($14.01), with a volume of 126610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($14.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.00) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,588.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 997.24.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.10), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($143,842.86). Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

