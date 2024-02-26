Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.90. 3,832,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,232. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

