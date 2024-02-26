Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.45. 1,801,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,505. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.