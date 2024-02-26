Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,323. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $280.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.