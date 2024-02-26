Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

