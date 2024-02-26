Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $33,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

