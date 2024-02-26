Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.71. 1,736,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

