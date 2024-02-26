Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2,288.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,339 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.48. 21,990,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,854,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

