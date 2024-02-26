Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $531.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $535.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.64.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

