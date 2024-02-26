Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.99. 2,389,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

