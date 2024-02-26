Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.12. 5,241,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,589. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.32.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.78.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

