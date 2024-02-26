Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $40.11 Million Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,234 shares during the period. TransMedics Group comprises 3.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of TransMedics Group worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,589,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $7.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.77. 2,010,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,733. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,640. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

