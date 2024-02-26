Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $43.17 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 4.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.07 on Monday, hitting $444.55. 190,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,857. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.