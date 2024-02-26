Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $46.61 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up approximately 4.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Littelfuse worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.86. 54,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,644. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.