Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stake Increased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476,314 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 266,591 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 492.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Aichele purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 545,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,560. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

