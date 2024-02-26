Senvest Management LLC Buys 1,807,738 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807,738 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 4.01% of Cerus worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 452,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $398.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08.

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

