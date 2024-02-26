Senvest Management LLC Buys 26,260 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,516,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Markforged accounts for approximately 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Markforged worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKFG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Markforged by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,424. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

