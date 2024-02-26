Senvest Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 7.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $180,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 447,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

