Share Andrew L. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Share Andrew L. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Share Andrew L. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $113,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of BDEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.88. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

