Share Andrew L. Acquires Shares of 6,480 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Share Andrew L. owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 311,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. 7,721 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

