Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.50. The company had a trading volume of 505,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

