Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Takes $18.71 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,000. SiTime comprises 1.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of SiTime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

SiTime stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.83. 71,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,543. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

