Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 760 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 14.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.99. 1,660,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

