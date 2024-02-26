Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. 6,876,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,967,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.