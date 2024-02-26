Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.86. 1,991,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

