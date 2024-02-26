Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.59. 3,579,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,471. The stock has a market cap of $554.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.