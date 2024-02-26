Stratis Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $183.78 million and approximately $45.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.48 or 0.05848187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,968,850 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

