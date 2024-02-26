Tectum (TET) Tops One Day Volume of $2.39 Million

Tectum (TET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Tectum has a market capitalization of $237.81 million and $2.39 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $32.45 or 0.00059744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,328,356 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 30.41244212 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,151,676.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.