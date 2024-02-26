Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.04 or 0.00020333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.29 billion and $219.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,116,858 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.